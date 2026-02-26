Watch: Afghanistan launches retaliatory attacks on Pakistani border posts
Source: Reuters
Afghanistan has launched offensive operations against Pakistani military positions along the border, the Taliban's spokesperson said on Thursday, in retaliation for recent Pakistani airstrikes, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
"In response to repeated provocations and violations by Pakistani military circles, large-scale offensive operations have been launched against Pakistani military positions and installations along the Durand Line," Zabihullah Mujahid, spoksperson for the Taliban administration, said in a post on X.
By Faig Mahmudov