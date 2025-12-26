Water crisis in India challenges beverage giants

+ ↺ − 16 px

India’s worsening water shortage is creating major challenges for global beverage companies operating in the country, especially in Rajasthan, one of the driest states.

Foreign firms like Heineken, Diageo, and Carlsberg must balance water scarcity with strict government regulations and community concerns. Many local residents receive piped water only once a week, while groundwater extraction in Rajasthan—home to the Thar Desert—is among the highest in India, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Water stress is a growing issue in India,” said Sonia Thimmiah, Heineken’s senior director of global sustainability.

Companies are required by law to install rainwater harvesting and aquifer recharge systems, and in regions classified as “over-exploited,” they must also adopt advanced water-efficient technologies. This includes initiatives such as recycling 100% of wastewater and using air instead of water to rinse bottles.

In Rajasthan’s industrial hub of Alwar, groundwater extraction for irrigation is nearly double the aquifers’ recharge rate, highlighting the pressure on resources. Despite industrial users consuming only 2% of water, the law ensures that companies contribute to replenishing water sources.

“We have a vision to reduce water consumption by 40% and ensure that whatever water is withdrawn from the ground is fully replenished,” said Sumit Walia, Diageo’s Alwar head.

