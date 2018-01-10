WB: Economic growth to be 2.6% in Azerbaijan by 2020

Economic growth will be 2.6% in Azerbaijan in 2018-2020, APA-Economics reports quoting World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects.

According to the Global Economic Prospects, in 2017 weak economic lagging was observed in the country. Decline in oil price in 2014-2016 affected the economy of the country, banking sector faced problems. However, oil prices are increasing, investments are extending.

The authors forecasts GDP in Azerbaijan at 0.9% in 2018, 1.5% in 2019.

