Yandex metrika counter

WB: Economic growth to be 2.6% in Azerbaijan by 2020

  • Economics
  • Share
WB: Economic growth to be 2.6% in Azerbaijan by 2020

Economic growth will be 2.6% in Azerbaijan in 2018-2020, APA-Economics reports quoting World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects.

According to the Global Economic Prospects, in 2017 weak economic lagging was observed in the country. Decline in oil price in 2014-2016 affected the economy of the country, banking sector faced problems. However, oil prices are increasing, investments are extending.

The authors forecasts GDP in Azerbaijan at 0.9% in 2018, 1.5% in 2019.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      