We highly value efforts of Commission and President Michel in particular - President Ilham Aliyev

We highly value the efforts of the Commission and President Michel in particular, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Italian "Il Sole 24 Ore" newspaper, News.Az reports.

"First of all, I had a meeting with President of European Council Charles Michel. For one hour we discussed a broad range of issues, and of course, concentrated mainly on the post-conflict situation, the situation which is now emerged after the war of the last year. Of course, the efforts of the European Commission are aimed at facilitating the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. And we highly value the efforts of the Commission and President Michel in particular. He visited Azerbaijan and Armenia this summer. We are in permanent contact after his visits. So, he seems aware about the details. You know the situation and of course, we highly value his personal involvement," the head of state said.

