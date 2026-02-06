Wedding bus crash in Nepal kills 13, dozens injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 13 people have died and 34 others were injured after a bus carrying a wedding party crashed off a mountainous road in western Nepal, police said.

The accident happened when the bus veered off a mountain road and fell about 200 meters down a slope before landing near Budgaun village, roughly 500 kilometers west of the capital, Kathmandu, News.Az reports, citing AP News.

Authorities said the bus was transporting wedding guests back home after the ceremony. The bride and groom were traveling in a separate vehicle and survived the crash.

Emergency responders transported injured passengers to nearby hospitals, while rescue teams worked to recover bodies from the wreckage.

Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Road accidents are relatively common in Nepal due to challenging terrain, narrow mountain roads and infrastructure limitations, particularly in remote areas of the Himalayan country.

The crash is one of the deadliest road accidents reported in Nepal this year.

