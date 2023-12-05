Well-established infrastructure key for sustainable resettlement of former Azerbaijani IDPs in their homeland - official

Well-established infrastructure is key for the sustainable resettlement of former Azerbaijani IDPs in their homeland, said Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, which are included in East Zangazur economic region Vahid Hajiyev.

He made the remarks at a forum themed “Karabakh: Back home after 30 years. Accomplishments and challenges” held in Zangilan on Tuesday, News.Az report.s

“Zangilan Airport is one of those significant examples. It is capable to handle both passenger and cargo planes. Another major transport project is Horadiz-Aghband railway, which is under construction. Additionally, five highways totaling 323 km are under construction,” Hajiyev added.

