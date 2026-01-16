Wembanyama returns strong as Spurs beat Milwaukee

+ ↺ − 16 px

Victor Wembanyama returned from an early injury scare to score 22 points and grab 10 rebounds, leading the San Antonio Spurs to a 119-101 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.

Stephon Castle contributed 19 points and 10 assists, while Julian Champagnie added 13 points and 11 rebounds, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Spurs built a commanding lead, stretching it to 39 points early in the fourth quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 21 points as Milwaukee suffered its third consecutive loss. The defeat followed another heavy loss at home, a 139-106 setback to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, which drew boos from the crowd.

Wembanyama briefly startled fans at the Frost Bank Center after making knee-to-knee contact with Antetokounmpo under the Bucks’ basket with 9:18 left in the first quarter. The 7-foot-4 French center dropped to the court in pain before hobbling unassisted to the locker room. He had previously suffered a hyperextended knee on Dec. 31 against the New York Knicks and missed the following two games.

Returning to the bench at the end of the first quarter, Wembanyama went back on the court to start the second, scoring 11 points, grabbing six rebounds, and blocking a shot in 12 minutes, 27 seconds of play.

San Antonio outscored Milwaukee 35-26 in the second quarter to lead 66-53 at halftime and expanded the margin to 37 points in the third, as both teams rested starters early in the fourth. Kyle Kuzma scored 18 points and Bobby Portis added 13 for Milwaukee.

Up next:

Bucks: at Atlanta on Monday night

Spurs: host Minnesota on Saturday night

News.Az