Western Azerbaijan Community sends letter to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

+ ↺ − 16 px

Western Azerbaijan Community sent a letter to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk providing a detailed legal assessment of Armenia's massive human rights violations (ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis and preventing them from returning home), News.az reports citing the Community.

Recently, this letter was circulated as official documents of the highest authorities according to the agenda items of the UN Security Council and General Assembly concerning the prevention of genocide, ethnic cleansing, crimes against humanity, as well as the eradication of racism and xenophobia.

The community noted that the document calls on the UN human rights bodies to conduct an impartial and comprehensive investigation of the mentioned human rights violations, to assist in the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to their homes, to make efforts to hold accountable those who prevent their return, as well as those who carried out ethnic cleansing and destruction of cultural and historical heritage.

"The circulation of the letter as an official document of the highest UN bodies has further strengthened the basis for these bodies to systematically address the issue of return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia," the community said.

News.Az