Western Azerbaijan Community slams France’s unacceptable provocations

The Western Azerbaijan Community has accused France of trying to intervene in the South Caucasus by intensifying tensions there.

“On June 18, 2024, a contract was signed between France and Armenia for the sale of "CAESAR" self-propelled artillery systems and ammunition for them. On the same day, a group of French politicians called on the President of France to send troops to Armenia. There is no doubt that this is an organized campaign. It is clear that France is trying to provoke unrest in the region and take advantage of the situation to send troops there,” the Community said in a statement, News.Az reports.The Community also strongly condemned France's dangerous games and unacceptable provocations.“It is contradictory for the Armenian leadership to talk about peace on one hand and purchase offensive weapons on the other. In this regard, the Community demands from Armenia not to succumb to France's provocations, to end its large-scale armament program, and to pursue the path of peace with Azerbaijan,” it added.

News.Az