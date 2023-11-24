Western Azerbaijan Community urges Armenia to stop slander campaign, take real steps towards peace
The Western Azerbaijan Community commented on the groundless accusations voiced against Azerbaijan by Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan, News.Az reports.
Simonyan earlier accused Azerbaijan of non-participation in meetings proposed by the EU and of military ambitions.
“If Armenia is interested in peace, why did it take two and a half months to respond to Azerbaijan's proposals for a peace treaty? If Armenia really wants peace, why does it buy weapons from several countries, in particular, France? Why does a country that wants peace stand for attracting external forces to the region?” the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement.
“Armenia must stop this cheap show and slander, and start taking real and sincere steps towards peace. Crocodile tears and presenting itself as a “democratic country” will not help Armenia,” the Community added.