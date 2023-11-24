Western Azerbaijan Community urges Armenia to stop slander campaign, take real steps towards peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community commented on the groundless accusations voiced against Azerbaijan by Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan, News.Az reports.

Simonyan earlier accused Azerbaijan of non-participation in meetings proposed by the EU and of military ambitions.

“If Armenia is interested in peace, why did it take two and a half months to respond to Azerbaijan's proposals for a peace treaty? If Armenia really wants peace, why does it buy weapons from several countries, in particular, France? Why does a country that wants peace stand for attracting external forces to the region?” the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement.

“Armenia must stop this cheap show and slander, and start taking real and sincere steps towards peace. Crocodile tears and presenting itself as a “democratic country” will not help Armenia,” the Community added.

News.Az