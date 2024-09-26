Western Azerbaijan Community urges France to cease arms supplies to Armenia

Western Azerbaijan Community urges France to cease arms supplies to Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community urged France to abandon its destructive intentions and immediately cease sending weapons to Armenia.

In a statement on Thursday, the Community firmly rejected the completely false and unacceptable statements made French President Emmanuel Macron at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, regarding Azerbaijan allegedly exerting "pressure" on Armenia and creating "territorial tension," News.Az reports.“The fact that the French leadership, which supported the thirty-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia, turned a blind eye to the expulsion of one million Azerbaijanis from Armenia and the occupied territories, and opposed peaceful efforts to resolve the conflict, now appeals to peace and international law is an utterly hypocritical stance. Let us recall that the same UN General Assembly, where Macron is now showcasing his duplicity, witnessed France's attempts to obstruct the adoption of a relevant resolution in 2008 that aimed to resolve the conflict,” said the statement.According to the Communty, it is clear that France, with its imperialist agenda, is displeased with Azerbaijan’s resolution of the conflict in accordance with international law, restoring its sovereignty and territorial integrity. “This limits France's ability to interfere in the region's affairs. France is sending large amounts of arms to Armenia with the intention of reigniting conflict in the region, while on international platforms, it is attempting to create the false impression that there is some tension in the region, as part of its information warfare. Macron’s slander against Azerbaijan serves this goal.”The Community demanded that France abandon its destructive intentions, immediately cease sending weapons to Armenia, stop interfering in the region's affairs, and refrain from obstructing peace.“At the same time, we call on Armenia not to be a tool in France’s game, to halt its extensive armament program, to focus on achieving peace with Azerbaijan, and to create conditions for the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia,” it added.

News.Az