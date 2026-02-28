Which airlines have cancelled Middle East flights? - LIST

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 28 February 2026, Israel and the United States launched coordinated military strikes on Iran, marking a dramatic escalation in regional tensions.

The offensive targeted Iranian military and strategic sites, including in Tehran and other major cities, in what Israeli officials described as a pre-emptive attack to counter imminent threats, News.Az reports.

In response to the joint strikes, Iran launched missiles and drones toward Israeli and U.S. positions across the region, including attacks on military bases housing American forces and alerts of incoming projectiles over Israeli territory.

A growing number of international carriers have suspended or adjusted flights to parts of the Middle East.

Airlines say the measures are precautionary and aimed at ensuring passenger and crew safety, with services expected to resume once conditions stabilize.

According to media reports, among the airlines that have cancelled or temporarily suspended flights to destinations in the region are:

Air France

Air India

British Airways

Iberia Express

IndiGo

Japan Airlines

LOT Polish Airlines

Lufthansa

Norwegian Air

Turkish Airlines

Virgin Atlantic

Qatar Airways

Air Algérie

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS)

Wizz Air

Pegasus Airlines

ITA Airways

