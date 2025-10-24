White House warns inflation data may not be released next month

The White House announced on Friday that inflation data for next month may not be released due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown.

According to a statement on its official Twitter account, the administration explained that surveyors cannot be deployed to the field, preventing the collection of critical economic data. The White House warned that this could have “devastating” economic consequences if the shutdown continues, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The delay comes as Congress fails to pass a stopgap funding bill, leaving key government functions, including economic reporting, on hold.

