Why Remittix, Cardano & Chainlink are the best crypto to buy now as one could rise 40x before December

Crypto investors are focused on the direction popular tokens are taking this quarter and Cardano and Chainlink have been at the top of the watchlist. While they dominate the headlines, the real attention for most early investors seeking the best crypto to buy now is on new projects laying the foundation for the future of DeFi.

Remittix (RTX) is one such project building a convenient link between crypto and real-world finance. Considering the traction from its wallet development and funding momentum, it is increasingly discussed in discussions about the best crypto to buy now.

Cardano And Chainlink market analysis

The chances of Cardano (ADA) being the best crypto to buy now have hit an obstacle with the recent dip in price, as it trades at $0.8927 after a 2.23% fall in the past 24 hours. ADA’s market cap sits at $31.89 billion, while trading volume has plunged by 67.1% to $1.06 billion. Still, ADA is one of the most watched Layer 1 blockchain projects and retains the reputation for being a top crypto under $1 with long-term potential.

Chainlink (LINK) has also lost momentum, with its price at $25.41 following a 0.99% dip in the last 24 hours. Its market cap is $17.23 billion and daily trade volume plunged 66.27% to $1.17 billion.

Prominent for its support of decentralized oracles, Chainlink is still popular in the DeFi project sphere, even though trading sentiment is cautious.

The market metrics mirror broader tension within centralized exchanges but they are also a search for the best crypto to buy now in 2025.

Remittix $21,6 million funding target feat inches it closer to second exchange listing

Unlike the market volatility LINK and ADA show, Remittix (RTX) records massive growth and expansion. Currently selling for $0.0987 per token, this project has raised over $21,6 million worth of investments, with more than 623 million RTX tokens sold. Exceeding the $20 million target, BitMart announced its first centralized exchange (CEX) listing, adding more visibility and liquidity to the project.

The project was created to offer users low gas fee crypto remittances and facilitate seamless crypto-to-fiat transfers across borders.

Amid the multitude of speculative options, Remittix is positioning itself as the best crypto to buy now because of its real-world utility.

Here's why analysts believe RTX is the best crypto to buy now compared to ADA and LINK.

Crypto-to-bank transfers that settle in minutes

FX transactions at transparent fees and no surprise charges

Support for over 40 cryptocurrencies and 30 fiat currencies

Ongoing $250,000 Remittix Giveaway to spike up its user base enthusiasm

These ecosystem expansions prove that Remittix is at the top of the list as the best crypto to buy now, considering it has taken real steps towards adoption.

News.Az