Why skier Avery Krumme switched from Canada to U.S.

Seventeen-year-old freestyle skier Avery Krumme is drawing attention at her first Winter Olympics, not only for her performance, but also for her decision to switch sporting nationality from Canada to the United States just two years ago.

Krumme, who grew up in Squamish, British Columbia, changed nationality in 2024 and joined the U.S. Freeski Team’s rookie roster for the 2025–26 season. While there has been no official detailed explanation for the move, her transition quickly paid off competitively, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to her U.S. Olympic team biography, Krumme delivered strong results soon after joining Team USA. During the 2024–25 season, she secured three NorAm Cup podium finishes, showing consistent performance across North American competitions.

She later made her World Cup debut in Stubai, Austria, finishing 20th in slopestyle. Throughout the season, she continued to improve, placing sixth in slopestyle at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix in Aspen and fourth in big air at Steamboat Springs, the best result achieved by an American woman in those selection events.

Now competing on the Olympic stage for the first time, Krumme is participating in slopestyle, an event where athletes perform technical tricks on rails and jumps while being judged on difficulty, execution and overall flow.

With strong recent results and growing international experience, Krumme is seen as one of the young athletes to watch. A strong Olympic performance could significantly boost her profile in the global freeski scene.

