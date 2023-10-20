Wild animals also become victims of landmines implanted by Armenia - Hikmet Hajiyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Leopards and Bears with amputated legs are found in liberated territories of Azerbaijan," Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmety Hajiyev wrote on X, News.az reports.

"Along with Azerbaijani civilians, wild animals also become victims of landmines implanted by Armenia in millions in the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Landmines don't discriminate between combatants, civilians, or wild animals," wrote Mr Hajiyev.

