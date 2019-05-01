William Gill: US may host meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs in future

+ ↺ − 16 px

US may host a meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in the future, Trend reports citing Deputy Chief of US Mission in Azerbaijan William R. Gill.

“As you know, the US is the co-chair of the Minsk process and we are committed to working with the sides to help find a negotiated settlement to the conflict. The US may host a meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in the future. The discussions on this opportunity are ongoing. We hope we will have positive news to share about that in the future days,” he told reporters May 1.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

