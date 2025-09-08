With Gaza appeals, Pope Leo shows quiet but Robust diplomatic style

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pope Leo XIV’s recent appeals for a ceasefire in Gaza highlight a diplomatic style that is quieter than his predecessor’s, but no less forceful.

During a private meeting last week with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, the pope and senior Vatican officials lamented the “tragic situation in Gaza” and called for a permanent ceasefire as well as the release of hostages held by Hamas. It was the first time in seven years that an Israeli leader had visited the Vatican, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Elected in May as the first U.S. pontiff, Pope Leo has taken a more measured approach compared to Pope Francis, who often made bold public statements that surprised even Vatican insiders. Francis once suggested in a 2024 interview that Israel might be committing genocide in Gaza — remarks that drew sharp criticism from Israeli leaders.

By contrast, Leo prefers behind-the-scenes diplomacy, relying on the Vatican’s foreign policy apparatus and direct talks with world leaders.

“Leo wants to talk to the interlocutor directly … and is inclined to use traditional channels to convey messages,” said Massimo Faggioli, a Vatican expert at Trinity College Dublin.

While Pope Francis often used public platforms to drive global attention, Leo has avoided headline-grabbing surprises. For example, at his weekly audience in St. Peter’s Square last Wednesday, he made no mention of Gaza, saving his strongest language for the closed-door meeting with Herzog.

A Vatican official said Leo reiterated support for a two-state solution, in line with longstanding Church policy. Israel’s current government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejects recognition of a Palestinian state, arguing it would reward Hamas for its October 2023 attacks.

“Pope Leo’s concern has been the same, but the language somewhat different,” said veteran Vatican watcher John Thavis. “He has worded his appeals in the more impartial style of traditional Vatican diplomacy.”

News.Az