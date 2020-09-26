Yerevan’s worthless statement cannot deny truth voiced by President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Foreign Ministry’s worthless statement cannot deny the truth voiced by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, said Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Abdullayeva made the remarks while commenting on the Azerbaijani president’s speech during the general debates of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

“In his speech at the general debates of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev clearly and with concrete facts informed the world community about the failed policy of the aggressor country Armenia and its current leadership,” the spokesperson said.

Abdullayeva stressed that the present-day Armenia is a country experiencing a deep demographic, social and economic crisis, the main reason for which is the continuation of the aggressive policy against Azerbaijan.

“Despite the regime change in Armenia two years ago, the current government continues the policy of the previous criminal junta regime. A dictatorship regime has been created in Armenia, where human rights are grossly violated, pressure is exerted on judges, opposition activists and political opponents are arrested. The authorities declaring that they have received a mandate from the people are very far from ensuring the interests of this people,” she said.

“While the hands of the previous Armenian president are stained with the blood of the crimes committed during the war against Azerbaijan, especially against women, children and the elderly, killed with utter cruelty in Khojaly, the blood of a 76-year-old man who was killed in Tovuz district on July 14 this year is on the conscience of the current leadership,” she noted.

"Lies, duplicity, falsehood, provocation and finally, war crimes are the main qualities peculiar to the current Armenian leadership,” Abdullayeva said. “The absurd statement of the Foreign Ministry of the country ruled by a man who is unable to fulfill any of his promises given to the people when coming to power, pushes the country to the abyss."

As the spokesperson stressed, Azerbaijan understands that Armenia, enviously observing the development, success and progress achieved by the Azerbaijani state from the outside, has no choice but to make such absurd statements.

"Instead of engaging not in chatter, but in demonstrating concrete activities, the current leadership of Armenia, which has declared that it came to power on the basis of the people’s mandate, must first of all stop territorial claims to neighboring states, put an end to the occupation policy and respect international borders of neighboring states,” she concluded.

News.Az