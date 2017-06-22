Workshop on Integration of Refugees as part of MOBILAZE project due in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU-funded “Support to the Implementation of the Mobility Partnership with Azerbaijan (MOBILAZE)” project, implemented in the framework of the Mobility Partnership signed between the EU and Azerbaijan aims to provide a solid ground and real opportunities for direct exchange between countries – signatories of the Mobility Partnership in order to foster responsible migration management.

The objective of the MOBILAZE project is to support the implementation of the Mobility Partnership by strengthening the capacity of the government to develop and implement their national migration policy. The project also aims to improve the monitoring, analytical and forecasting capacities of the government of Azerbaijan in the field of migration; to strengthen the capacities in the fields of labour migration, document security, and implementation of the national asylum policy and sustainable reintegration of returned Azerbaijani nationals. Raising public awareness about mobility matters between the EU and Azerbaijan is another expected result of the project.

Representatives of the relevant ministries and government institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan, international and non-governmental organizations, the Delegation of the European Union, asylum-related institutions from Poland, Lithuania and Slovakia, International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) and UNHCR will gather on June 29-30, 2017 under the Component 4 (related to Improvement of the asylum decision making procedure) of the above mentioned EU-funded MOBILAZE project. The aim of the workshop is to exchange information and knowledge on integration of refugees in Azerbaijan and other countries, reviewing best practice and challenges in this direction. Another objective of the workshop is to facilitate sharing the experience of the EU Member States in developing integration road-maps and individual integration plans for recognized refugees.

The event will start at 09:30 in the hotel Hyatt Regency Baku, Baku ballroom.

Representatives of mass media are invited to the event (interpretation from English to Azerbaijani and vice versa will be provided). The draft agenda and the project info note are enclosed.

