World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day marked in US State of Maine (PHOTO)

The Azerbaijan Society of Maine has arranged an event to mark 31 December - the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year in the U.S. State of Maine, News.Az reports.

More than 150 guests representing Azerbaijani, Afghan, Turkish, Albanian, Ukrainian, Russian, Lithuanian, Iranian, Iraqi, Lebanese, Uzbek, Tajik and other ethnic communities living in the U.S. State of Maine, as well as representatives of public and non-governmental institutions attended the festive event.

The participants enjoyed performances of famous Azerbaijani violinist Maestro Jeyhun, folk songs by Ukrainian and Albanian musicians, as well as the Azerbaijani folk dances by member of Azerbaijani community Sabina Najafova.

