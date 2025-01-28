World Bank praises Azerbaijan's potential in energy production

+ ↺ − 16 px

Samir Akhundov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency (AERA), held a meeting with representatives from the World Bank, News.az reports citing local media .

The meeting explored the project on increasing electricity production through renewable energy sources.Samir Akhundov highlighted Azerbaijan’s energy potential.Roger Coma Cunill, Energy Specialist at the World Bank Group, hailed Azerbaijan’s energy production potential.The discussions also covered providing technical assistance and supporting the energy sector, as well as prospects for future cooperation.

News.Az