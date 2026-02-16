World Boxing President Gennadiy Golovkin visits Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

World Boxing President and Head of Kazakhstan’s National Olympic Committee, Gennadiy Golovkin, has visited Baku as part of his participation in an international sports event.

During the visit, Golovkin attended the opening ceremony of the AIGA Eurasian Grappling Championship as a guest of honor. The tournament was organized by United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Amateurs Grappling Association (AIGA), News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

In his speech at the ceremony, Golovkin highlighted the significance of the competition and its role in promoting grappling and combat sports across the Eurasian region.

While in Baku, he also watched a match featuring Kazakh athlete Bekzat Kapashov, showing support for athletes representing Kazakhstan at the international level.

At the end of the event, the World Boxing President was presented with a traditional Azerbaijani carpet, symbolizing hospitality and cultural appreciation.

News.Az