AZAL launches new regular flights to Shymkent

Azerbaijan’s national airline AZAL will launch regular flights to Kazakhstan’s city of Shymkent starting in June, expanding air connectivity between the two countries.

According to the airline, ticket sales for the new route are already open. The first flight on the Baku–Shymkent–Baku route is scheduled for June 16, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Under the initial summer schedule, flights will operate twice a week between June 16 and June 27, with departures from Baku on Tuesdays and Saturdays and return flights on the same days.

From June 30, the frequency will increase to three flights per week. Departures from Baku will be scheduled for Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, while return flights from Shymkent will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Shymkent will become the fourth destination in Kazakhstan served by AZAL as part of its expanding route network. In 2025 alone, the airline operated nearly 850 regular round-trip flights to Almaty, Astana, and Aktau.

Shymkent, Kazakhstan’s third-largest city by population, is known for its rich cultural heritage and modern urban environment. The city attracts visitors with its lively streets, green parks, and strong hospitality traditions.

Passengers can purchase tickets through AZAL’s official website, mobile application, ticket offices, and accredited travel agencies. The new route is expected to further strengthen business, tourism, and cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

News.Az