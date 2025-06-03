World Expo 2025 in Japan to feature Azerbaijan National Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Commissioner General for Expo 2025, who is currently on a visit to Japan, met with Yoshitaka Ito, Japan’s Minister of State for Regional Revitalization and Minister for the World Expo 2025.

During the meeting, the two emphasized the importance of political, economic, and humanitarian ties between their countries and explored opportunities for interregional cooperation and joint projects, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Yoshitaka Ito thanked Azerbaijan for its active participation in Expo 2025, praising the Azerbaijani pavilion as one of the most prominent and most visited at the exhibition. He congratulated Azerbaijan on its upcoming National Day celebration on June 5 and noted that cooperation between cities in both countries would further deepen bilateral relations.

Anar Alakbarov highlighted Azerbaijan’s long-standing commitment to the Expo movement, recalling the country’s national pavilions at previous world expos in Milan and Dubai. He also spoke about the ongoing reconstruction efforts in the territories liberated following the Patriotic War, carried out under the directives of President Ilham Aliyev. According to Alakbarov, Azerbaijan’s participation in the exhibition demonstrates the country's continued commitment to global engagement through the Expo platform.

It is worth noting that Expo 2025 opened in Osaka on April 13 and will run until October 13. Azerbaijan, an active participant in world expos since 2000, is showcasing its national pavilion this year under the theme “Seven Bridges for Sustainability,” organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center. As part of Azerbaijan National Day on June 5, visitors will enjoy a concert featuring renowned Azerbaijani artists.

News.Az