World Health Organization hosts roundtable discussion to assess status of child violence in Azerbaijan

World Health Organization (WHO), in collaboration with the Government of Azerbaijan, has organized a roundtable discussion on the status and prevention of injury and violence against children.

The event brought together representatives of the ministries of Internal Affairs, Health, Justice, Education, Labour and Social Protection of Population, as well as the State Committee for Family, Women and Children, the State Statistical Committee and representatives of UN agencies.

According to WHO’s report, up to 1 billion children aged 2-17 years, have experienced physical, sexual, or emotional violence or neglect in the past year. Experiencing violence in childhood impacts lifelong health and well-being.

Azerbaijan's Children's Hotline reports that they received a total of 3581 appeals on violence against children in 2018.

Azerbaijan signed the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development that has a global target to end abuse, exploitation, trafficking and all forms of violence against, and torture of, children (Target 16.2).

