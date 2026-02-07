World No.1 Wang to meet teenager Chang in semifinals at Asian Cup

+ ↺ − 16 px

Men's singles world No. 1 Wang Chuqin of China and Chinese Taipei's teenage paddler Chang Yu-An will meet in the semifinals after claiming victories in the Asian Cup quarterfinals on Saturday.





The table tennis tournament, consisting of men's singles and women's singles events, began using a best-of-seven format from the quarterfinals, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

Wang defeated teammate Zhou Qihao 7-11, 11-4, 11-8, 7-11, 11-6, 11-6, while the 19-year-old Chang edged Japan's Yukiya Uda 4-3.

Speaking of the match against Zhou, Wang said, "We are familiar with each other in technical skills, so the mindset is more important. I tried to think of all possible scenarios before the match and stayed focused throughout the competition."

"All players in the knockout stage have their own features. I will bring my advantages into full play and get ready for challenges," said Wang, 25, who will face Chang for the first time.

The other men's singles semifinal will be between Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto and Shunsuke Togami, after Togami upset home player Lin Shidong in a seven-game quarterfinal.

On the women's side, China's Sun Yingsha will face teammate Kuai Man, while China's Wang Manyu will play Japan's Miwa Harimoto in the semifinals.

The titles will be decided on Sunday evening after the semifinals earlier in the day.

