World-renowned photographer Reza Deghati awarded Azerbaijan’s Dostlug Order
- 25 Jul 2022 11:35
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 175554
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/world-renowned-photographer-reza-deghati-awarded-azerbaijans-dostlug-order Copied
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding the Dostlug Order (the Order of Friendship) to world-renowned photographer Reza Deghati, News.Az reports.
Under the order, Deghati was awarded for many years of productive work to bring the realities of Azerbaijan to the attention of the international community.