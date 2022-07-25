Yandex metrika counter

World-renowned photographer Reza Deghati awarded Azerbaijan’s Dostlug Order

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding the Dostlug Order (the Order of Friendship) to world-renowned photographer Reza Deghati, News.Az reports.  

Under the order, Deghati was awarded for many years of productive work to bring the realities of Azerbaijan to the attention of the international community.


News.Az 

