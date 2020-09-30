Yandex metrika counter

World-renowned singer Sami Yusuf expresses support for Azerbaijan

World-renowned singer and composer of Azerbaijani origin Sami Yusuf has expressed his support for the Azerbaijani army amid ongoing clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia in a fresh wave of escalation of the decades-long conflict.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Azerbaijan," Yusuf twitted.

Armenia launched a massive provocation against Azerbaijan along the line of contact on Sunday, which led to military and civilian casualties, prompting a severe counter-offensive from Azerbaijan.


