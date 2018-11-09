World Veterans Federation president sends letter of gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the World Veterans Federation Dan-Viggo Bergtun has sent a letter of thanks to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, hailing the country`s arrangements made to welcome World Veterans Federation`s delegation for the organization`s events

In his letter, Bergtun also said he was most impressed by the collective enthusiasm surrounding veterans in Azerbaijan. He said he was very pleased to learn how Azerbaijan`s veterans are treated with dignity and respect in the country. "This sets up a good example for the members of our Federation."

Bergtun also said he was "extremely pleased to come to Azerbaijan, a country I had never visited before. I enjoyed every visit made and was utterly impressed with the peaceful and pleasant atmosphere that reigns in Azerbaijan".

News.Az

