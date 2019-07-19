Yandex metrika counter

World’s largest nuclear-powered sub takes part in Russia’s Northern Fleet drills

  • Region
  • Share
World’s largest nuclear-powered sub takes part in Russia’s Northern Fleet drills

The world’s largest nuclear-powered submarine Dmitry Donskoi took part in the Russian Northern Fleet’s anti-submarine warfare drills, TASS reported.

"As part of planned combat training measures, the naval anti-submarine strike group of warships from the Belomorsk naval base held a tactical exercise in the White Sea to search for a submarine … At some stages of this exercise, the crew of the heavy nuclear-powered underwater cruiser Dmitry Donskoi acted as an adversary force for the naval anti-submarine strike group," the press office said in a statement.

Under the drills’ scenario, small missile ships Onega and Naryan-Mar practiced searching for, detecting and tracking a notional enemy’s submarine with the employment of all the available sonar systems, as well as anti-submarine maneuvering along different courses and at different speeds and dodging a sub’s torpedo attack, the statement reads.

"The drills culminated with a combat exercise to strike a simulated underwater target. The crews of each of the anti-submarine ships conducted depth bombing from RBU-6000 depth charge launchers," the Fleet’s press office commented.

The crews of the small missile ships earlier accomplished the assigned missions of protecting and defending a caravan of ships and also successfully practiced the employment of weapons and electronic counter-measures against a simultaneous attack from the air and the sea.

The Dmitry Donskoi is the first Project 941 Akula-class vessel that has been in service with Russia’s Northern Fleet since 1981 and is also the world’s largest nuclear-powered sub. The Russian Navy used the submarine for the first test launches of the seaborne Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile.

The Dmitry Donskoi was the first among the nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarines to take part in Russia’s Main Naval Parade in Kronstadt in 2017. To appear at the naval parade, the underwater missile-carrying cruiser made the Russian Navy’s first ever transit in a surfaced position from the Kola Bay to the Gulf of Finland through the Baltic Sea straits and back.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      