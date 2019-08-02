Wounded Azerbaijani border guard successfully operated on

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani serviceman, wounded on July 31 during the suppression of the provocation of the Armenian side against the border combat positions located on the contact line on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, was successfully operated on, the Azerbaijani State Border Service told Trend on Aug. 2.

Presently, the serviceman feels better. Deputy chief of the Azerbaijani State Border Service, Commander of the Border Troops, Lieutenant General Asgar Khalilov visited the serviceman in the hospital and inquired about his health condition after the operation.

Khalilov also met with the serviceman’s parents in the hospital, thanked them on behalf of the management of the State Border Service for raising their son in the spirit of patriotism and loyalty to Azerbaijan.

He assured the parents that everything necessary for the serviceman’s speedy recovery will be done.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

