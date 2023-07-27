+ ↺ − 16 px

XIII Gabala International Music Festival kicked off today, News.az reports.

The festival, which is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan will last until August 2.

Along with Azerbaijan, world-famous musicians - performers and conductors, music groups from Great Britain, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, and Türkiye will participate at the Gabala International Music Festival dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The ceremonial opening of the XIII Gabala International Music Festival which was organized under the artistic direction of Azerbaijan's folk artists Farjad Badalbayli and Murad Adigozalzada, will be held with a "Viva Opera" concert.

Classical, chamber music and mugham evenings will be organized during the week.

During the festival days, the Baku Chamber Orchestra, Clarté Clarinet Quartet, Gaitagi instrumental ensemble, Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra, folk artists Anvar Sadigov, Farhad Badalbayli, Gulnaz Ismayilova, Murad Adigozalzada, Ulviyya Hajibayova, Yegana Akhundova, honored artists Emil Afrasiyab, Fuad Ibrahimov, Farida Mammadova, laureates of national and international competitions - Atash Garayev, Dennis Hasanov (Russia), Elmina Hasanova, Ali Mammadov, Humay Hajizada, Mahir Taghizada, Mustafa Mehmandarov, Nargiz Kangarli, Osman Mustafazada, Rustam Zeynalov, Saida Taghizada, Umida Abasova, Vurgun Vakilov, talented young soloists, mugham performers, Dmitry Sitkovetsky (Great Britain, conductor), Mikhail Lidsky (Russia, piano), Henry-David Varema (Estonia, cello), Mariusz Patyra (Poland, violin) and others will perform.

News.Az