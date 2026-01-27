Yerevan and Baku agree on LNG supplies to Armenia via Azerbaijan
Photo credit: Ministry of Economy of Armenia
An agreement has been made for the transportation of liquefied gas and bitumen by railway between Yerevan and Baku, passing through Azerbaijan's territory.
"Our entrepreneurs can already take advantage of this opportunity," Armenia's Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan on social media, News.Az reports, citing local media.
By Ulviyya Salmanli