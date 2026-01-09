Papoyan: Armenia expects lower fuel prices thanks to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia plans to import 7,600 tons of Azerbaijani oil products, including 6,100 tons of gasoline and 1,500 tons of diesel.

The new shipment follows earlier deliveries of wheat and fuel from Azerbaijan and Russia via railway. Papoyan said the arrival of these oil products is expected to reduce gasoline prices in Armenia by about 80 drams (0.36 AZN) per liter compared to last month, Economic Minister Gevork Papoyan announced on Facebook, News.Az reports.

This move aims to stabilize fuel supply and benefit Armenian consumers amid regional energy market fluctuations.

News.Az