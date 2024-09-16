Yerevan reiterates readiness to sign peace treaty with Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia stands ready to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan as soon as possible, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said.

Mirzoyan made the remarks at a joint press conference with his French counterpart Stephane Sejourne, in Yerevan on Monday morning, News.Az reports.The Armenian minister said he discussed matters of regional stability with his French counterpart and confirmed Armenia's commitment to the peace agenda."As you know, Armenia has forwarded to Azerbaijan the latest editorial proposals on the peace treaty, in which the text is fully agreed upon," Mirzoyan noted."We are ready to quickly sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan,” he added.

