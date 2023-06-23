Yoga at the Maiden Tower: Embassy of India promotes wellness in historic Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the historic heart of Baku, in front of the majestic Maiden Tower, a special yoga session unfolded on June 19, 2023. This event was organized by the Embassy of India in Azerbaijan and supported by the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, News.az reports.

The Ambassador of India, Mr. Sridharan Madhusudhanan, expressed his gratitude to the Icherisheher administration for their support. He highlighted the synergy between the historic setting and the practice of yoga and wellness.

Key participants at the event included the Director of the Scientific and Cultural Center of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, Mr. Vugar Huseynli, and the Head of the Department for Mass Events of Icherisheher, Ms. Beyaz Sadikhova.

The yoga session was guided by Mr. Kanan Mammadov, an experienced yoga practitioner from The Art of Living. He led the participants through various yoga postures and breathing exercises, encouraging them to deepen their practice.

The successful event at the unique location underscores the growing popularity of yoga in Baku, and the Embassy of India in Azerbaijan's commitment to promoting the benefits of yoga to the broader community.

News.Az