Young Azerbaijani military pilots perform training flights - VIDEO

In accordance with the training plan for 2025, the Azerbaijan Air Force’s aircraft units conducted training flights.

Following the health assessments, the flight crews were briefed on safety regulations and conducted a control inspection of aircraft, News.Az reports, citing the country's Defense Ministry.

Then pilots commenced the fulfillment of training flights tasks.



According to the plan, the young pilots successfully carried out take-offs and landings, conducted flights individually and in groups along the designated routes, performed pilotage elements at various altitudes and other training tasks.



The set goals were achieved during the training flights conducted to improve professionalism and practical skills of military pilots.

