Young Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters claim four medals on Day 2 of Turkish Open 2023

Young Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters have captured four medals, including a gold in the 10th Turkish Open tournament held in the city of Ankara, News.az reports.

Zemfira Hasanzada bagged a gold medal for Azerbaijan in the women`s 44kg weight class. Huseyn Khudiyev clinched a silver, while Vasif Salimov and Salima Guliyeva earned bronze medals of the tournament.

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters won four golds and four bronzes on Day 1 of the tournament.


