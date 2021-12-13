Youth from OIC member countries visit Azerbaijan’s Ganja (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum - Eurasian Regional Center (ICYF-ERC) has organized a visit of OIC member states’ representatives living and studying in Azerbaijan to the city of Ganja on the occasion of the 10th of December - “Human Rights Day”.

According to the Center, the young people from OIC member countries have met with First Deputy of the Head of Ganja City Executive Authority Adil Taghiyev, who informed them about the history of the city and casualties and damage as a result of missile attacks, launched by Armenian forces against Ganja during 44 days war. They also met with the families of victims of the mentioned missile attacks, visited attacked zones of Ganja as well as Mausoleum of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi. They participated in special edition of round table discussions devoted to the topic of “Human Rights in OIC member states”. The discussion part of the trip has been conducted as the simulation of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC).

The representatives of the OIC youth were accompanied by Azerbaijani MP Mushfig Jafarov, who answered their questions.

Acting Director of the ICYF-ERC Vusal Gurbanov expressed his gratitude to the Ganja City Executive Authority and noted that this type of event plays a significant role in the dissemination of unbiased information about the Azerbaijani realities around the world.

The official visit involved about 43 young people from 23 OIC countries (Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Sudan, Egypt, Algeria, Maldives, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Jordan, Mali, Yemen, Mozambique, Nigeria etc.) living and studying in Azerbaijan.

Sharing his impressions from the visit, a student from Sudan Musa Sisi said: “It’s my first visit to Ganja. I am very saddened by what I saw. The crime, committed by Armenian forces against civilians is unacceptable. I will inform our people that I was able to see here.”

“I share my sorrow with my Azerbaijani brothers and sisters. Nevertheless, I was astounded by the braveness of the people of Ganja during the war. 10 December, as it is known, is celebrated as Human Rights Day. The goal of our visit to this city is just to inform the world community about the life of people, who suffered from the terror”, a Pakistani student Mobine Mehdi mentioned.

News.Az