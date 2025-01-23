Yura Borisov nominated for Oscar for his role in Anora
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
Russian actor Yura Borisov has been nominated for an Oscar award for his supporting role in American director Sean Baker's Anora (2024). The event is being broadcast on the website of the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, News.az reports citing TASS.
Several other actors will compete with Borisov for the award: Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain, 2024), Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown, 2024), Guy Pearce (The Brutalist, 2024), Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice, 2024). Anora will also be up for Original Screenplay, Film Editing, and Best Picture. Sean Baker received a nomination for Best Director.
Several other actors will compete with Borisov for the award: Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain, 2024), Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown, 2024), Guy Pearce (The Brutalist, 2024), Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice, 2024). Anora will also be up for Original Screenplay, Film Editing, and Best Picture. Sean Baker received a nomination for Best Director.