Yusuf Eyvazov to give concert in Kremlin Palace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Opera stars Yusuf Eyvazov, Anna Netrebko, Andrea Bocelli, and Olga Peretyatko will hold a joint concert on June 4 in the State Kremlin Palace.

Report informs citing the Russian press that the due information was provided by the press service of Berin Iglesias Art.

The information said that "it was impossible to gather opera stars together because each of them had schedule for the coming years. At present, they are the most demanded opera artists."

According to the fans, the joint concert of Russian People's Artist Anna Netrebko and her husband Yusif Eyvazov differs with special energy.

The concert will be accompanied by a symphonic orchestra and chorus.

News.Az

News.Az