Yusuf Eyvazov to give concert in Kremlin Palace
Opera stars Yusuf Eyvazov, Anna Netrebko, Andrea Bocelli, and Olga Peretyatko will hold a joint concert on June 4 in the State Kremlin Palace.
The information said that "it was impossible to gather opera stars together because each of them had
According to the fans, the joint concert of Russian People's Artist Anna Netrebko and her husband Yusif Eyvazov differs with special energy.
The concert will be accompanied by a symphonic orchestra and chorus.
