Zakir Hasanov visits frontline - PHOTOS

According to the instruction of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov and Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov visited the front-line units in order to familiarize the situation on the spot with the current situation, APA reports quoting the website of Defense Ministry.

At a meeting with servicemen of units stationed on the front line, the command staff was reported on the combat situation.

The First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister got acquainted with the combat and moral-psychological training of personnel, food, barracks, social and living conditions, as well as other military facilities.

The leadership highly appreciated the conditions created for servicemen and took part in a joint dinner with servicemen.

The First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister also checked the progress of the work in the military camp under construction, where all necessary conditions are envisaged.

After acquaintance with the works, the relevant instructions and recommendations on the quality of construction work were given.

News.Az

