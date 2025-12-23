Zaporizhstal shuts down after Russia strikes Ukraine power

+ ↺ − 16 px

Zaporizhstal Iron and Steel Works, Ukraine’s largest steel producer, was forced into an emergency shutdown after Russia carried out a massive overnight strike on the country’s energy infrastructure.

The plant promptly switched to alternative power sources and safely halted production, avoiding accidents and minimizing atmospheric emissions. Company officials confirmed there is no threat to employees or nearby residents. Production will resume once external electricity supplies are restored, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The strike involved more than 600 drones and dozens of missiles, hitting Kyiv and multiple regions. Drone debris injured at least four people in the Sviatoshynskyi district. Ukrainian nuclear and thermal power plants also reduced output, and widespread power outages affected Rivne, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions.

Emergency repair work is planned as soon as security conditions allow, highlighting the ongoing strain on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure amid continued Russian attacks.

News.Az