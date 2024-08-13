Zaporizhzhia nuke plant safely protected now, spokesperson says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) is currently well-protected as every effort is being made to run it safely, ZNPP Spokesperson Yevgenia Yashina told TASS, News.az reports.

"As regards potential attacks on the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the plant is well-protected today. We are making every effort to ensure the plant is operated safely," she emphasized.Except for artillery shelling of the city outskirts on Monday evening, when six Ukrainian projectiles were fired toward Energodar, causing no damage, no new Ukrainian attacks on either the city or the ZNPP were reported overnight, Yashina added.Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, wrote on his Telegram channel on August 12 that "six projectiles were fired as the Nazis shelled Energodar." No injuries were reported.Nor has the situation around a cooling tower at the ZNPP worsened after a Ukrainian drone attack on August 11.

News.Az