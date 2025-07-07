Zelenskiy, Trump discuss possible replacement of Ukraine’s US envoy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday to discuss the potential replacement of Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, according to a source familiar with the conversation.

The current envoy, Oksana Markarova, may soon be succeeded by one of several high-profile officials under consideration News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Among the possible candidates are Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Energy Minister German Galushchenko.

The talks remain private, and no official decision has been announced.

News.Az