Zelensky, Aliyev denounce Russian strike on Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky phoned Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Friday following last night’s Russian missile strike on the Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv.

Zelensky condemned Russia’s repeated attacks on the embassy’s administrative building, expressing deep concern over the incident, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Aliyev likewise denounced the missile strike and voiced serious concern, emphasizing that attacks on diplomatic missions are unacceptable under international law.

During the conversation, Zelensky expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan’s humanitarian support to Ukraine, and the two leaders also exchanged views on bilateral relations.

News.Az