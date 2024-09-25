Zelensky annoyed Trump with a factory visit in Pennsylvania

+ ↺ − 16 px

A much-hyped meeting between former President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the Ukrainian president’s trip to the U.S. is unlikely to take place, News.Az reports citing Politico .

The Ukrainian president is expected to address the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday and present his so-called victory plan for the war with Russia, then hold bilateral meetings with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.Trump said last week that he would “probably” meet with Zelenskyy during his U.S. visit. But a Trump campaign official confirmed to POLITICO on Tuesday that no meeting had been scheduled.The Ukrainian leader irritated Republican election candidate Trump by visiting a munitions factory in Scranton, in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania, on Sunday during a campaign-style stop.During a rally in Pennsylvania on Monday, Trump — a longtime skeptic of backing Ukraine against Russia’s full-scale invasion — accused Zelenskyy of wanting Democratic candidate Harris to win the election “so badly” and described him as “the greatest salesman in history.”

