Zelensky denies UN’s Guterres visit to Ukraine after BRICS Summit
25 Oct 2024
13 Nov 2024
- Ukraine and Russia at war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres a visit to Ukraine after Guterres visited the BRICS summit in Kazan, RBC Ukraine reported citing a source in Zelensky’s office, News.Az reports citing TASS .According to the source, the Secretary General wanted to visit Ukraine after the summit, but Kiev rejected his proposal.
"So Guterres won’t be here," the source said.