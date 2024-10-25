+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres a visit to Ukraine after Guterres visited the BRICS summit in Kazan, RBC Ukraine reported citing a source in Zelensky’s office, News.Az reports citing TASS .

According to the source, the Secretary General wanted to visit Ukraine after the summit, but Kiev rejected his proposal."So Guterres won’t be here," the source said.

News.Az