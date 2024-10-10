Zelensky hopes war in Ukraine could end by 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed optimism on Wednesday about the possibility of ending the war with Russia by next year, citing the current battlefield situation as a key factor.

Addressing the third Ukraine-South East Europe summit in the Croatian city of Dubrovnik, the Ukrainian leader said Kyiv was counting on the support of its important allies including the United States, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. “In October, November and December, we have a real chance to move the situation towards peace and long-term stability,” he said. “The situation on the battlefield creates an opportunity to make this choice – a choice in favour of decisive action to end the war no later than 2025.”Zelensky did not spell out how and why he perceived such an opportunity. Russian forces now hold just under 20 per cent of Ukraine, in its east and south. Moscow’s troops continue to steadily gain ground in Ukraine’s east while Kyiv’s troops control a small chunk of Russian territory across the border, two months after launching an incursion into the Kursk region.Kyiv has been intensively lobbying allies to allow strikes with Western weapons on military targets deeper inside Russia.

